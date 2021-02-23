Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.4–0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.4. The company issued revenue guidance of $172-173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.49 million.Sprout Social also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.11–0.1 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.65. 783,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,666. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sprout Social from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $123,429.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,073 shares of company stock worth $8,142,582.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

