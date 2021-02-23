SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells $153,872.64 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SPSC stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.31. The company had a trading volume of 262,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.22. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.60.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

