SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

