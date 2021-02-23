SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.SPX also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.00-3.20 EPS.

SPX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.07. 224,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. SPX has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $60.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

