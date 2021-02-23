Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) Shares Down 8.3%

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $21.11. 1,866,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 1,256,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.13.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.