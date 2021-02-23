StableXSwap (STAX) Trading 23.7% Higher This Week

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $221,585.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap token can currently be bought for $1.71 or 0.00003511 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,464.89 or 0.99610293 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00126588 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000413 BTC.

StableXSwap Token Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 tokens. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

