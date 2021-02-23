Stably USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $739,232.80 and approximately $9,802.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stably USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.36 or 0.00778482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00039917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.76 or 0.04642366 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,706,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 738,756 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

