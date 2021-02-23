Stably USD Price Reaches $0.94 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Stably USD has a total market cap of $593,720.68 and approximately $11,675.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stably USD has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. One Stably USD token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00055038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.55 or 0.00714865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00030899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00037261 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00058311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00037891 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,596,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,757 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

Stably USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

