Stakenet (XSN) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Stakenet has a total market capitalization of $35.68 million and approximately $534,089.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $223.65 or 0.00468918 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007380 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00034077 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.15 or 0.02243751 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 114,336,819 coins and its circulating supply is 113,336,398 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stakenet Coin Trading

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.