Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 169.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,261 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.49% of Stamps.com worth $53,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stamps.com by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,820,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 304.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,363,000 after acquiring an additional 501,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 613,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 76.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

STMP opened at $199.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average is $229.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.67 and a twelve month high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $508,053.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,053.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Rifai sold 2,000 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,790 shares of company stock worth $13,165,276. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

