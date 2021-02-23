Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 588 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,324 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 9.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 91.7% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 8,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 12.6% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total transaction of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $462.95. 97,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,585,729. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $222.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

