Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 9,480 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.77. 34,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,839. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.21.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

