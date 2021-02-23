Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.22.

RTX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. 108,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,410,491. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.71. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $87.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

