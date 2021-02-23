Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 1,145 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,377,000 after purchasing an additional 166,205 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.77. The company had a trading volume of 81,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,442. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.10. The stock has a market cap of $311.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.