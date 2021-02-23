Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCO traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $275.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.