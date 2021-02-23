Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $3,508,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock worth $374,590,627. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $263.52. 640,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,207,424. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $265.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.40. The company has a market cap of $750.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.