Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 347,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,961,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 40,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 51,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.53. 324,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,958,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -554.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.