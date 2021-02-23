Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $10.67 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,943 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 1.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autodesk has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.15. 37,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,293. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.79 and a 200 day moving average of $266.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.