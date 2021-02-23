Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Shares of COST stock traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.10. 73,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,829. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.