Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,059 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,968 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 163,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $60,398,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.60.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at $28,393,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $5.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $465.10. 16,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,720. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

