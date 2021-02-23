Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 2,551 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.6% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $8.69 on Tuesday, reaching $265.16. The stock had a trading volume of 679,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504,380. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $310.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock worth $16,453,133. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

