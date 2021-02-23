Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 3,274 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,405 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,351,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $279,514,000 after purchasing an additional 367,609 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 18,512.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 337,255 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,813,000 after purchasing an additional 335,443 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,456,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,531,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.47. 39,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,654. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day moving average is $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.94.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

