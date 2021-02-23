Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 855 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,192,319,000 after purchasing an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after purchasing an additional 240,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,216,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,598,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.88. 33,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $424.20. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

