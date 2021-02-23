Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 1,015 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.02. 233,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,229. The company has a market capitalization of $384.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average of $142.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

