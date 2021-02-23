Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Shares of NYSE:VFC remained flat at $$80.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -621.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average of $77.18. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.