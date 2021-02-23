Starbase Hits Market Capitalization of $159,728.24 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Starbase token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $159,728.24 and $105.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.39 or 0.00738951 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.53 or 0.04666161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

