Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Trading Down 40.6%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB)’s share price was down 40.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 46,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,194% from the average daily volume of 3,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

About Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB)

Starco Brands, Inc engages in the direct response marketing of consumer products through television and/or retail in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, personal care, OTC, food, beverage and spirits, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, cooking oils, and wine.

