STASIS EURO Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $431,835.00 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $56.92 million and $431,835.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00002469 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.22 or 0.00723052 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003491 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

STASIS EURO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

