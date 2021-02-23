State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,682 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of IDEX worth $22,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDEX by 18.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in IDEX by 13.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $197.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.85. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $104.56 and a 52-week high of $211.71.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

