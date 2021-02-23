State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 11,884 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Yum China worth $27,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

YUMC stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

