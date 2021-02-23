State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 17,951 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Catalent worth $22,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $114.32 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $127.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.82.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

