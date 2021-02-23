State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Nasdaq worth $21,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1,029.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,308. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $141.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.66 and a 12 month high of $145.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.