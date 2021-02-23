State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Waters worth $23,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $39,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.83.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $279.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.28. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

