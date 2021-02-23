State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Trimble worth $22,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,845,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $76.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $617,357.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,327.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.