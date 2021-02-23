State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.22 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $24,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.32, for a total value of $394,164.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,937,596.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $2,270,441.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,810 shares of company stock valued at $35,605,278. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $169.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.54 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.49.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

