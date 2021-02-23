State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $27.40 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,022 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $27,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

RF opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

