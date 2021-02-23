State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of CMS Energy worth $26,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

