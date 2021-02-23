State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 12,612 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,612 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Boston Properties worth $21,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Boston Properties by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Boston Properties by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 90,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXP. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

BXP stock opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $145.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.20.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

