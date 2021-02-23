State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 6,351 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Insulet worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 660.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 163,175 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after acquiring an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 63.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 265,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,698,000 after acquiring an additional 102,907 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 335,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,647,000 after acquiring an additional 63,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $14,714,000.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.11.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $256.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.97 and its 200-day moving average is $246.02. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $298.43.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

