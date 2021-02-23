State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,236 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Realty Income worth $28,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.21. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $83.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.49. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

