State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,110 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,159 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 13,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Western Digital worth $23,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $67.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $71.03. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

