State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,340 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of International Paper worth $28,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

International Paper stock opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. International Paper has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,553 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

