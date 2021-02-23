State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,490 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $22,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 37.0% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $48,000.

BURL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,581,960.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BURL stock opened at $264.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.95. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $271.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

