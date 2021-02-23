State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,187 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,187 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of United Rentals worth $23,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in United Rentals by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in United Rentals by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 37,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 550,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,569,000 after acquiring an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $298.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $302.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Argus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

