State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of ViacomCBS worth $27,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.82.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

