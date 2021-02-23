State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 10,474 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.19% of Urban Edge Properties worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 104.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.72.

Shares of UE stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

