State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 15,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,421.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,421.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 8,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $1,228,451.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,368,629.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,785 shares of company stock worth $12,674,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $116.77 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPTX. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.