State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.