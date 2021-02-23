State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,258 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 3,069.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 20.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 2,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 3,161 shares of company stock valued at $129,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

