State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 34,443 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 146.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,032 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,443 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.18% of InMode worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INMD. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in InMode by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 50.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in InMode by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,910 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $58.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of InMode from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on InMode from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.95. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $75.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.